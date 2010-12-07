Top Selling Cookies in the U.S.A.?

December 7, 2010 8:00 AM

 

Saturday was National Cookie Day, a day to celebrate cookies in all their sugary goodness.

Oreo, the best-selling cookie of the 20th century, was developed and introduced by Nabisco in 1912.The U.S. leads the world as the biggest cookie bakers and eaters, spending more than $550 million annually on Oreos alone. According to Best-ever-cookie-collection.com, the top 10 selling commercial cookies in the U.S. are:

1. Nabisco Oreo
2. Nabisco Chips Ahoy
3. Nabisco Oreo Double Stuff
4. Pepperidge Farm Milano
5. Private Label Chocolate Chip
6. Little Debbie Nutty Bar
7. Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream
8. Nabisco Chips Ahoy Chewy
9. Nabisco Nilla Vanilla Wafers
10. Private Label Sandwich Cookies

  1. LaurenRenne says:
    September 12, 2016 at 10:38 am

    Ginger snaps are the best.

