This Week with Allan, Mike & MaryWe will keep you company all weekend long with great lite rock! Wake up to great prizes with Allan, Mike & Mary every weekday morning at 5:30!

Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch

Make a Donation to the Sandals Foundation and Help ChildrenAllan, Mike & Mary are broadcasting live from Sandals and learned more about their local charitable efforts... Christmas Wish made a donation - you can too!

Enter To Win: Spend the Night with Billy CrystalEnter To Win a pair of tickets in the 5th row to Spend the Night with Billy Crystal on March 25th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford… along with a ‘Norman the Cow’ pillow from City Slickers!

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsIndulge in a 4-day/ 3-night Luxury Included® Vacation for Two to Sandals Royal Bahamian or any Sandals Resort, including round trip airfare! Enter to Win now, brought to you by Kathy's Urgent Care.

Win a CTVisit Prize Pack!This month’s CTvisit Prize Pack sends you to New England Air Museum, CT Science Center and Bishop's Orchards Winery in Guilford!