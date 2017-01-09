Featured Updates

Comfort Food Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Rollups
Watch as Stephen Colbert and Chance The Rapper recreate the Arthur intro
Rich Answers: Rev. Michelle HughesThis week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best takes a step back and delivers a great show celebrating the Women's match on Washington.
Spotlite: National Donor Day February 14th and Lifechoice Donor ServicesDespite all of the public awareness about the topic of organ donation, the number of people who are registered donors in Connecticut is still grossly under-represented.
This Week with Allan, Mike & MaryNews, Traffic, Weather, Sports and lots of fun! Win great prizes at 7:40 with Show Me the Goodies!
Funny Video: Silly Babies

Show Updates

Comfort Food Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Rollups
Rich Answers: Rev. Michelle HughesThis week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best takes a step back and delivers a great show celebrating the Women's match on Washington.
Spotlite: National Donor Day February 14th and Lifechoice Donor ServicesDespite all of the public awareness about the topic of organ donation, the number of people who are registered donors in Connecticut is still grossly under-represented.
This Week with Allan, Mike & MaryNews, Traffic, Weather, Sports and lots of fun! Win great prizes at 7:40 with Show Me the Goodies!
Funny Video: Silly Babies
Delilah Dilemma: Andrea's Delilah Dilemma

Music News

Delilah Dilemma: Andrea's Delilah Dilemma
Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Elton John Brings 'The Devil Wears Prada' to BroadwayJohn has previously composed music for Broadway productions of 'The Lion King' and 'Aida' among others.

Contests

This Week with Allan, Mike & MaryNews, Traffic, Weather, Sports and lots of fun! Win great prizes at 7:40 with Show Me the Goodies!
Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsIndulge in a 4-day/ 3-night Luxury Included® Vacation for Two to Sandals Royal Bahamian or any Sandals Resort with locations in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, the Bahamas, Barbados & Grenada, including round trip airfare! Enter to Win now!!
Win a CTVisit Prize Pack!This month’s CTvisit Prize Pack sends you to New England Air Museum, CT Science Center and Bishop's Orchards Winery in Guilford!
Ski Free Friday on Lite 100.5 WRCH!Win a pair of lift tickets to Okemo Mountain Resort every hour from 9am to 5pm, each Friday this January and February! Brought to you by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Big Y Presents Yeah It’s a Snow Day!In the spirit of a good snow storm, Big Y presents “YEAH! It’s a Snow Day!” PRINT THE YEAH IT’S A SNOW DAY COLORING PAGE, have the kids color away, and then bring your page to a Yeah! It’s A Snow Day event listed here!
Pro Football ChallengePlay our national Pro Football Challenge, make your expert predictions for every game each week for a chance to win a $5,000 AMEX gift card.

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a 4-Day/ 3-Night Luxury Included® Vacation to Sandals ResortsWRCH your vacation station has two vacations to giveaway!
Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live